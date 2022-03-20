, , , , Nick Jonas, and others are among the top entertainment newsmakers of today. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance sequence leaked, Jhund producer questions The Kashmir Files’ tax-free status, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Holi and other such stories are a part of our trending entertainment news. So read on to know more about our trending newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Leaked! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance sequence from Luv Ranjan’s next goes viral; ‘Giving YJHD vibes,’ say fans

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance sequence leaked

Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in ’s next. A video of them dancing on a song has been leaked.

Jhund producer questions The Kashmir Files’ tax-free status

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund was released on March 4. Now, the producer of the film has questioned on what basis has The Kashmir Files been declared tax-free.

Anushka Sharma leaves her production house

Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma had started Clean Slate Filmz. The actress has now decided to leave it.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Holi

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrates Holi in Los Angeles. Priyanka shared some pics on social media.

Torbaaz director Girish Malik's son dies on Holi

was seen in Torbaaz which was directed by Girish Malik. The filmmaker's son passed away on Holi after he fell fall from his fifth floor apartment.

