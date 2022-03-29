, , , , , , , Mimoh Chakraborty and others are among the top entertainment newsmakers of today. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Kangana Ranaut reacts to Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars row, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt opens up on his wedding rumours with Alia Bhatt, and other such stories are a part of our trending entertainment news. So read on to know more about our trending newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: The Kashmir Files digital release, Radhe Shyam digital release, Payal Rohatgi's 'black magic' confession and more

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars row

Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. This was after Chris made a joke on Will’s wife. Kangana Ranaut reacted on the incident.

Ranbir Kapoor's aunt opens up on his wedding rumours with Alia Bhatt

There are many rumours doing the rounds about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage. Now, Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain has opened up about it.

's son Mimoh Chakraborty breaks silence on getting trolled

In an interview with Indian Express, Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty opened up about getting trolled. He said that people feel he doesn’t deserve to be Mithun’s son.

Neetu Kapoor dances on Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag at a wedding

Neetu Kapoor shared a video from a wedding in which she is dancing to the song Sawan Mein Lag Lagi Aaj. Her caption read, “Beautiful fun wedding.”

Ahan Shetty doesn’t want father Suniel Shetty to produce his films

In a recent interview Ahan said that he wants to create a niche for himself. He added that he doesn’t want to pressurize his father.

