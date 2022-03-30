Virat Kohli, , , , , , and others are among the top entertainment newsmakers of today. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Virat Kohli’s cute selfie with Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut says is a ‘bigda hua sanghi’, Anand Ahuja reacts after is slammed for not wearing a mask and other such stories are a part of our trending entertainment news. So read on to know more about our trending newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda opens up on being ‘under pressure’ for his Hindi debut and more

Virat Kohli shares cute selfie with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a cute selfie with Anushka Sharma. They husband and wife keep giving us couple goals every now and then.

Kangana Ranaut says Will Smith is a ‘bigda hua sanghi’

Kangana Ranaut shared a meme featuring Will Smith amid the Oscars slapgate. She called him a ‘bigda hua sanghi’.

Anand Ahuja reacts after Sonam Kapoor is slammed for not wearing a mask

Mom to be Sonam Kapoor was slammed by a netizen for not wearing a mask. Her husband responded on Instagram.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to star in a project?

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor might feature together in a project. They have dropped some hints on social media.

It’s a wrap for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer

The shooting of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra is complete. The film is scheduled to release in September 2022.

