, Athiya Shetty, , , , and others are among the top entertainment newsmakers of today. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Suniel Shetty opens up on KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s wedding, Kangana Ranaut reacts after Salman Khan shares Dhaakad trailer and other such stories are a part of our trending entertainment news. So read on to know more about our trending newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa, Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and more: Meet TVs most loved bahus

Suniel Shetty opens up on KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s wedding

Rumours of KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s wedding are doing the rounds. Now, Athiya’s father opened up about the same in an interview with ETimes. He said, “She is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It's their choice. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them.” Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: RRR all set for its OTT premiere, Ali Fazal looks menacing as Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur 3 and more

Kangana Ranaut reacts after Salman Khan shares Dhaakad trailer

Kangana Ranaut reacted after Salman Khan shared the new trailer of Dhaakad. She wrote on Instagram, “Thank you my hero heart of gold. I will never again say that I’m alone in this industry… thank you from entire Dhaakad team.”

Katrina Kaif is pregnant?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. Now, according to a Bollywood Hungama report, Katrina is expecting her first child. There is no official confirmation though.

Avengers was inspired by Vedas, claims Kangana Ranaut

Talking to ETimes, Kangana Ranaut recently said that Avengers was inspired by the Vedas. She said, "I feel the West borrows from our mythology a lot. When I look at superheroes like Iron Man, I feel his armour can be related to Karan's armour from , and Thor wielding the hammer can be compared to Hanumanji and his Gada (mace). I felt that The Avengers was also inspired by the Mahabharata."

takes a social media break

Shilpa Shetty announced on Instagram that she is taking a social media break. She wrote, "Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar."

