Popular singer KK dies at 53 after performing live at Kolkata concert

Popular and versatile Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK has died this evening after performing live at a concert in Kolkata. It has been learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The singer had shared a few glimpses of his today's concert at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha organised by the Gurudas College.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Salman's security beefed up after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility

The gunning down of Sidhu Singh Moosewala has shocked everyone. The singer cum Congress leader, 29, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed the responsibility for the assassination. Amid the development, 's personal security has been beefed up. "We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan," a senior police official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Brahmastra teaser: Mouni Roy gets mercilessly trolled for her look

Brahmastra makers just dropped an epic teaser and it showed the glimpse of , , and Mouni Roy and boy they will leave you restless and how. The teaser is magnificent and will leave you asking for more. While fans are hailing the teaser, Mouni Roy is getting mercilessly trolled for her look in the film. She plays the villain in the film and her look is indeed impressive and how. While netizens brutally troll her and are calling her names and saying that she is looking like the Sasti version of Scarlett Witch. The netizens can't help but find similarities between her look and Wanda villain.

Sidhu Moose Wala last rites: Fans bid a heartfelt final adieu

Sidhu Moose Wala’ last rites were performed today. The Punjabi singer was shot dead on May 29. His killing evoked strong reactions from people not just in India, but across the world. Today, we could see a huge crowd joining his funeral procession in Punjab's Mansa. His parents were simply inconsolable. Now fans are remembering the late singer on social media.

's daughter Ira Khan shares cosy bikini-clad pics with boyfriend

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently gave a befitting reply to the trolls after they criticised her for wearing a bikini around her father during her 25th birthday celebrations. And now, the 25-year-old has again shared her bikini-clad pictures to celebrate the second relationship anniversary with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. While sharing a string of photographs from her birthday celebration, Ira wrote a heartfelt note for her boyfriend Nupur to mark their 2nd anniversary. It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you❤ As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. ??? for everything, she wrote.