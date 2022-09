The entertainment industry never sleeps and today was no less. From sharing her motherhood plans after marriage with Suraj Nambiar to spilling out 's embarrassing bedroom secrets, here are the top trending entertainment news of the day.

Mouni Roy shares motherhood plans

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, Mouni Roy opened up about her motherhood plans and having a baby with her husband Suraj Nambiar. She also slammed those moral policing on social media. Check out full story here.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt's bedroom secrets

It's been a few months since Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt. As the couple are expecting their first child, Ranbir chose to spill out some bedroom secrets of Alia, which he tolerates a lot. Check out full story here.

Advertisement

on North vs South debate

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will be next seen in 's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, shared her opinion on the North vs South debate at the recent press conference. Check out full story here.

on being uninvited at VicKat wedding

On the final episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar opened up about not being invited to and 's wedding. Check out full story here.

trolled for unusual look

Ananya Panday stepped out in an oversized suit and extra high heels and became the butt of all jokes on social media. Check out full story here.