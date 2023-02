This has been a day of headlines in Bollywood. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife have been told to handle matters in a mature manner so that lives of their kids are not disrupted. It is being said that Shah Rukh Khan will shoot with Salman Khan in April for the special cameo in Tiger 3. Ali Zafar termed Javed Akhtar as insensitive after his remark. Here is a complete lowdown... Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya reveals why she filed rape charge against the actor; 'His mother referred to our son Yanni an illegitimate child'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya told by High Court to solve matters relating to children amicably

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya are embroiled in a dirty battle. He has said that his children are suffering as they have been rusticated from their school in Dubai. She also said that his mother has questioned if their son, Yanni is actually the son of the actor. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that the whole campaign is running on fabricated lies, and the truth will prevail. Now, the High Court has told them to solve the matter in an amicable manner as they have young kids. Also Read - Avneet Kaur is the epitome of sensuality in a blue cotton saree [View Pics]

Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar slams Javed Akhtar

Ali Zafar has shared a clip of the event which Javed Akhtar attended and got trolled for the same. Later, he said he was unaware of the remarks passed by him. He said that Pakistan has suffered due to terrorism and such comments were uncalled at an event held to bridge differences.

SM Entertainment defends EXO member Suho after shoes scandal

K-Pop and fabricated scandals go hand in hand. A stylist posted on her Instagram that a top idol was yet to return 300 pairs of shoes to her. People assumed it could be EXO member Suho and the rumors gained momentum. In a strong note, SM Entertainment said, "The post that is currently being spread online and that is speculated to be about Suho is completely groundless, and it is a clear falsehood that has nothing to do with Suho. Regarding the creation of a post that could evoke our artist with malicious intent, we are currently in the process of preparing to sue for libel and defamation through a legal representative, and we will also take strong legal action against the thoughtless spreading of related rumors."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor teaming up for a project

It is being said that Ranbir Kapoor will be first guest on the second season of Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want. The two were clicked together today. Bebo rocked a red jumpsuit while he was in denims. Fans called them the hottest siblings.

Nysa Devgn and Ibrahim Ali Khan's pic goes viral

A pic of Nysa Devgn and Ibrahim Ali Khan has gone viral on social media. It looks like they attended a event together. Netizens said they make for a really good pair together. Nysa Devgn's pics with Orhan Awatramani have been hitting headlines of late.

