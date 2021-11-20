It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From revealing if she is expecting her first baby with husband Rohanpreet Singh to snatching fan's phone for secretly filming him, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Anushka Sharma 'heartbroken' as AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket; Virat Kohli says he's No.1 fan of the legend

'heartbroken' as AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket; Virat Kohli says he's No.1 fan of the legend

AB de Villiers' retirement makes cricket fans moist-eyed. No. 1 fan Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma send love and best wishes to the cricketer and his wife, Danielle Also Read - From Anushka Sharma to Sonam Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan – the wedding ring costs of these 12 actresses will leave your jaws dropped

Read the full story here: Anushka Sharma 'heartbroken' as AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket; Virat Kohli says he's No.1 fan of the legend Also Read - Know the cost of Anushka Sharma's neon swimsuit that had Virat Kohli lovestruck

John Abraham snatches fan's phone who was secretly filming him; what happens next will leave you surprised

A video of John Abraham snatching a fan's phone has gone viral on the internet.

Read the full story here: John Abraham snatches fan's phone who was secretly filming him; what happens next will leave you surprised

actress blessed with a baby girl; shares her name and FIRST picture

Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma has welcomed her first child with her husband Tushaan Bhindi. The two has been blessed with a daughter on November 12.

Read the full story here: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma blessed with a baby girl; shares her name and FIRST picture

Farm laws repealed: , , Richa Chadha, and other celebs react to PM Narendra Modi’s announcement

Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Himanshi Khurana, Kangana Ranaut and others took to their social media to react on the news of the government's decision to repeal farm laws.

Read the full story here: Farm laws repealed: Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood and other celebs react to PM Narendra Modi’s announcement

Finally! Neha Kakkar confirms if Rohanpreet Singh and she are indeed expecting their first baby in Tony Kakkar's new show

Finally! Neha Kakkar comes clean on whether Rohanpreet Singh and she are expecting their first child anytime soon on Tony Kakkar's show

Read the full story here: Finally! Neha Kakkar confirms if Rohanpreet Singh and she are indeed expecting their first baby in Tony Kakkar's new show