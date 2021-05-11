Trending Entertainment News Today – Net worth of 28-year-old BTS member Suga will BLOW YOUR MIND; Shruti Haasan reveals she's working during the pandemic to pay her bills

Dia Mirza, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan, BTS, Rupali Ganguly, Suga, Shruti Haasan, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.