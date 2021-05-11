Trending Entertainment News Today – Net worth of 28-year-old BTS member Suga will BLOW YOUR MIND; Shruti Haasan reveals she's working during the pandemic to pay her bills

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , , Surbhi Chandna, , BTS, , Suga, , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s bathtub photoshoot is DAMN HOT – view pics

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan SHARES she's working during the pandemic to pay her bills; says, 'I don’t have my daddy or mommy helping me'

Shruti Haasan is not the one to mince her words when giving out interviews or opinions. She has always been very upfront and vocal about her views on various things. Currently, the situation of the country is not very good. We are battling the second and reportedly new mutant wave of the coronavirus. And the cases have been rising everywhere in the country right now. And slowly and gradually a lockdown is being brought into effect across the country. Despite the lockdown, there are some cities where shootings of films and television shows are taking place. While the situation warrants staying at home, there are people working to fill their stomachs, to take care of their families and other reasons. Popular film actress Shruti Haasan recently opened up on what's it like to work in these trying times and why she had been working despite the pandemic. Also Read - BTS: Did you know band member Jimin has a lucky charm? – deets inside

BTS: The net worth of 28-year-old Suga will BLOW YOUR MIND!

The handsome hunk and BTS member Suga has achieved one more record with his second solo mixtape, D-2, as it has become the most-streamed album on Spotify with over 300 million streams. A few days back, the lead track from the album titled, Daechwita crossed 10 million likes on YouTube. The album recently surpassed 306,978,842 streams making him the fastest Korean solo artist to cross 300 million streams on Spotify with an album.

Rupali Ganguly REVEALS what makes playing Anupamaa so special and it's something most women can relate to!

Anupamaa is one of the most-watched television shows in the country right now. It features Rupali Ganguly, and in the lead role. Anupamaa follows the story of a woman named Anupamaa who upon learning the truth of her husband, Vanraj Shah's infidelity, embarks on a journey of self-discovery. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rupali Ganguly, who is getting showered with love for the show and her portrayal of character opened up on what makes Anupamaa so special. She has her producer Rajan Shahi to thank for giving her the opportunity to play Anupamaa. Read more below:

Surbhi Chandna REVEALS Hina Khan had warned her about Naagin 5 – deets inside

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular TV actresses in India. She is best known for her portrayal of Annika Oberoi in StarPlus' Ishqbaaaz. Some of her other popular shows are Sanjivani and Naagin 5. The show went off air in February 2015.

Dia Mirza admits her debut film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with had sexist elements

When Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) was released in 2001, the film failed to create sparks at the box office. After it was taken out from the theatres, it slowly became iconic. The directorial marked the Bollywood debuts of Madhavan and actress Dia Mirza, and it also starred Saif Ali Khan. While it gave a much-needed recognition to its lead actors, Dia has recently admitted that the film has sexist elements in it.

