Trending Entertainment News Today – Nia Sharma's co-star Kamal Kumar goes on his knees to propose the actress; BTS' Jungkook is the 'King of Savage' and these replies to his fans from his rookie days are proof

Nia Sharma's co-star Kamal Kumar goes on his knees to propose the actress; what happens next will leave you surprised

Nia Sharma's co-star Kamal Kumar goes on his knees to propose the actress; what happens next will leave you surprised

Television actor Nia Sharma is at the top of her game. After featuring in 's Naagin 4, Nia's popularity skyrocketed. She is one of the most popular actresses of her time and has millions of fans swooning over her. She enjoys 6.1 million followers on Instagram and every time she drops a picture it instantly goes viral. While her shows definitely call for a lot of attentions, her fans are also very inquisitive to know about her personal life. Well, here comes the shocker. Nia's co-star Kamal proposed to her and what came next will surprise you further. Also Read - Say what! Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar confirmed for Dhoom 4? These viral posts suggest so

BTS' Jungkook is the 'King of Savage' and these replies to his fans from his rookie days are proof

K-pop band BTS makes it to the headlines everyday. If not for songs, details about its members and what they are upto grab everyone's attention. As a band they are famous, but as individual too, all the members are immensely popular. Be it RM, V or Jungbook, BTS members are just loved by all. Apart from good looks, Jungkook is also known for his savage side. More than often, Jungkook has demonstrated his savage side while replying to his fans and let's just say, he is too cool to be true. But this is not something recent. Jungkook has been savage since his rookie days and here's proof.

Say what! Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar confirmed for 4? These viral posts suggest so

, , and others starrer was a major flop at the box office. However, despite that, fans are pretty eager to know deets about Dhoom 4. And well, if names of biggies such as Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar associating with the next instalment of the franchise hit headlines, who wouldn't be excited? Yes, you read the names right! A few viral posts on social media suggest that these two are going to be a part of Dhoom 4

Vidya Balan opens up on being called ‘too fat, too bold and too intelligent’

Vidya Balan has time and again impressed everyone with her roles, living out her characters with power-packed performances. She has also broken several stereotypes in the process. The actress says it was not something that she did consciously.

Yami Gautam looks breathtakingly stunning in these new pictures from her wedding — Take a look

Vicky Donor actress Yami Gautam surprised one and all as she announced her wedding to URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. She took to her social media account to share a few pictures from her special day and penned a long note describing her feelings. Now, a few new pictures from her wedding day have made it to the internet. On her wedding day, she wore a crimson coloured saree and looked breathtakingly beautiful.

