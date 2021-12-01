Trending Entertainment News Today: Nick Jonas debunks divorce rumours with Priyanka Chopra; Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga and more

From Nick Jonas debunking divorce rumours with Priyanka Chopra by fixing her outfit to viral video of Ranbir Kapoor kicking Alia Bhatt's lehenga during their Diwali celebration, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.