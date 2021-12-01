It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Nick Jonas debunking divorce rumours with by fixing her outfit to viral video of kicking 's lehenga during their Diwali celebration, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Vineet Kumar Singh of Mukkabaaz fame ties the knot with long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray - view pic

of fame ties the knot with long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray - view pic

Vineet Kumar Singh of Mukkabaaz fame has got married to his close friend of eight years Ruchiraa Gormaray. The marriage took place in Nagpur Also Read - Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal go on a secret vacation to UAE just ahead of the rumoured wedding?

Read the full story here: Vineet Kumar Singh of Mukkabaaz fame ties the knot with long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray - view pic Also Read - OMG! Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; fans ask her to dump him – watch video

Did and go on a secret vacation to UAE just ahead of the rumoured wedding?

Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal head off for a secret vacation in the UAE just days before their rumoured marriage which is grabbing the headlines?

Read the full story here: Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal go on a secret vacation to UAE just ahead of the rumoured wedding?

OMG! Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; fans ask her to dump him – watch video

While some people said that Ranbir Kapoor has no respect for Alia Bhatt, some asked Alia to dump Ranbir before tying the knot with him.

Read the full story here: OMG! Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; fans ask her to dump him – watch video

New pic of Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaces where we can see the former kissing him on the cheek

New pic of Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrasekhar has come to the fore after the latter claimed that the two were in a relationship

Read the full story here: New pic of Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaces where we can see the former kissing him on the cheek

Nick Jonas fixes Priyanka Chopra's outfit at the London Fashion Awards debunking divorce rumours; fans say, 'They are showing out all the haters'

Nick Jonas fixes Priyanka Chopra's outfit at the London Fashion Awards and indulge in mild PDA fans say this is the perfect answer to all haters

Read the full story here: Nick Jonas fixes Priyanka Chopra's outfit at the London Fashion Awards debunking divorce rumours; fans say, 'They are showing out all the haters'