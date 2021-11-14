This weekend has been a hectic one for the world of entertainment. Here is a lowdown of the main news of the day... Also Read - Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna gets engaged to boyfriend Ivor McCray, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta and others attend the party – view inside pics

Raj Kundra - Shilpa Shetty's new trouble

A case has been filed against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty and Kaashif Khan for cheating to the tune of Rs 1.51 crore by a Pune youth. Kaaashif Khan is the director of SFL Fitness Pvt Ltd. The Bandra police said, "We have registered a case on the complaint of Barai and have also recorded his full statement. We are now investigating the case and verifying all the documents and bank statements." This is how Shilpa Shetty responded to the same. Also Read - Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday locks lips with boyfriend Ivor McCray on her dreamy marriage proposal in Maldives – view pics

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's engagement party

The couple are tying the knot at Chandigarh's The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort. The festivities kickstarted with an engagement party. Rajkummar Rao wore a white churidaar for the function, while she was in a gown. The couple have been together for more than eight years now. Friends from the industry like Farah Khan and Saqib Saleem were present for the engagement. Patralekhaa is going to wear Sabyasachi for the wedding. It is going to be a sari. We cannot wait for the pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt to get engaged in Rajasthan?

We are getting confused now, seriously! Latest news is that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might get engaged at a plush resort in Rajasthan on November 29, 2021. The couple's marriage rumours are doing the rounds since a while now. Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's marriage is happening on November 21.

Alanna Panday parties with Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta

Ananya Panday's daughter Alanna is now engaged to her American boyfriend, Ivor McCray. She is the daughter of Deanne and Chikki Panday. The proposal happened in the Maldives. The parents threw a party for their Bollywood buddies in Mumbai. We can see Alanna and Ivor having fun with them.

