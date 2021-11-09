As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending entertainment news today. , Kartina Kaif, , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Badshah sings for The Rock in Red Notice, Kangana Ranaut launches the quirky first look of Tiku Weds Sheru and more

Kangana Ranaut claims her Padma Shri will ‘shut mouths'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently received Padma Shri Award on November 08 at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Manikarnika actress said, 'Humbled for this great honour…Padmashri, Heartfelt gratitude for my Guru and Parents.' Also Read - Kangana Ranaut shares video after receiving Padmashree award, 'It will shut lot of mouths' - Watch

Read the full story here: Kangana Ranaut claims her Padma Shri will ‘shut mouths' Also Read - Bollywood's day out at Padma Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami, Ekta Kapoor honoured

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani summoned by Mumbai Police in Aryan Khan case

might be out on bail but the case is far from over. In a latest development, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani has been summoned by the Mumbai Police. According to a report on India TV, a special investigation unit (SIT) of the Mumbai Police reportedly found CCTV evidence of Pooja meeting KP Gosavi and Sam D'souza in Lower Parel.

Read the full story here:Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani summoned by Mumbai Police in Aryan Khan case

Is this why Salman Khan gave – Vicky Kaushal’s secret Diwali roka a miss?

Well, after reports of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal planning to tie the knot in December first week in Rajasthan, now some reports claim that the two had a hush-hush ‘roka’ ceremony held at the residence of director Kabir Khan. As per several news reports, the couple had a private special ceremony at the residence of Katrina's friend and director from Ek Tha Tiger. If reports are to be believed then only close friends and family members were present at the intimate ceremony.

Read the full story here: Is this why Salman Khan gave Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal’s secret Diwali roka a miss?

The cost of soon-to-be married couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's home will leave your mind blown

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding news has grabbed everyone's attention. Recently, there were reports that the lovebirds had a hush-hush roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan's home. Well, now there are reports that Vicky and Katrina have finally found their perfect home.

Read the full story here: The cost of soon-to-be married couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's home will leave your mind blown

case: CBI seeks Google and Facebook help to retrieve deleted chats, emails, social media posts of late actor

The Central Bureau of Investigation, who is still probing Sushant Singh Rajput case, has now approached Google and Facebook headquarters in USA to retrieve deleted chats, emails and social media posts of the late actor under MLAT (Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty). The agency wants to understand the scenario, which happened in the past on digital platforms, which can be linked to June 14, 2020, the day he was found dead at his residence.

Read the full story here: Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI seeks Google and Facebook help to retrieve deleted chats, emails, social media posts of late actor