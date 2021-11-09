As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending entertainment news today. , , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Salman Khan proves he is yaaron ka yaar; adjusts Tiger 3 schedule for Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif [Exclusive]

Hrithik Roshan in Hindi remake of Shyam Singha Roy

Nani has carved a name for himself as one of the most talented and bankable actors of Tollywood. Of late, his choice of movies have also impressed critics and audiences. His movie, Shyam Singha Roy is coming as a Christmas treat for fans. It is a period film that talks about reincarnation. Also Read - Aryan Khan becomes 'quieter' after coming out of jail; Shah Rukh Khan's son has no interest in going out or meeting friends - read deets

Read the full news here: Hrithik Roshan in Hindi remake of Shyam Singha Roy Also Read - Aryan Khan case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani summoned by the Mumbai Police after CCTV footage shows she met KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza

Salman Khan proves he is yaaron ka yaar; adjusts Tiger 3 schedule for Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif

The megastar of Bollywood, Salman Khan is known for his large heartedness in the industry. While he is often considered as an amazing friend in the fraternity, his latest gesture proves he is also an amazing costar. As per our sources, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were supposed to shoot their part as Pathan and Tiger in the crossover spy universe venture but since Aryan Khan has just came out of the jail after getting bail in drug case, Shah Rukh Khan wants to spend some time with his son and hence he requested a break in this month.

Read the full news here: Salman Khan proves he is yaaron ka yaar; adjusts Tiger 3 schedule for Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif

reacts on 's daughter Aaliyah kissing boyfriend

Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s life is an open book. She is an influencer and talks about a lot of things online. Now, as you might be aware, she is dating Shane Gregoire. On Monday, shared a few snaps from their Bikaner getaway. In one of her pics, they can be seen kissing each other.

Read the full news here: Janhvi Kapoor reacts on Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah kissing boyfriend

Aryan Khan is a changed person after jail

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri went through the most traumatic phase of their lives as their son Aryan spent 25 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road Prison. He got bail on October 28, 2021 much to the relief of everyone. But close friends of the Khan family have said that the trauma has left Aryan Khan scarred and he has got into a shell. It is a known fact that Aryan Khan is an introverted person.

Read the full news here: Aryan Khan is a changed person after jail

No Christmas and New Year 2021 celebrations for and Malaika Arora this year?

Arjun Kapoor has wrapped up shooting Mohit Suri's romantic action thriller Ek Villain Returns recently. The actor is quite busy with multiple projects in the pipeline. He is wrapping every film fast as the theatres have reopened again. And it seems like he would be deep-diving onto his next without a break. Which means no Christmas or New Years celebrations for the actor. Recently, Arjun Kapoor grabbed headlines for his public appearance with actress girlfriend, Malaika Arora at a Diwali bash. Their traditional avatar had left fans gushing over them. However, it seems the two won't be getting to party the night away and celebrate Christmas 2021 or New Year this year.

Read the full news here: No Christmas and New Year 2021 celebrations for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora this year?