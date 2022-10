Diwali is just around the corner and everyone is quite excited for the fstival of lights. Talkign about the entertainment industry is also buzzing continuously with crackling news and fans cannot wait to get news at every minute. From Nysa Devgn gets trolled for looking drunk to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone missing from Diwali parties and more; here's a look at the top trending entertainment news of the day.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are missing from all Diwali parties

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone seem to be missing from all the big Diwali parties this year. Well, fans are wondering why aren’t the couple making appearance together. Ranveer has been travelling due to his work commitments and wife Deepika is is resting for a while. Read.

Nysa Devgn gets trolled for looking drunk

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn was spotted in town along with Orhan Awatramani and other gang of boys as she attended a party. Netizens massively trolled the star kid for her drunk look. Read

Mika Singh SLAMMED for 'child abuse' as he features with 12-year-old Riva Arora in a music video

After Karan Kundrra, now singer Mika Singh got featured with Riva in an old music video and netizens slammed him for making a video with a 12-year-old. This old video of Riva along with Mika shows him dancing and putting his hand on the girl's waist and hence he got slammed for this gesture. Read

Thank God vs Ram Setu box office collection advance booking

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar movies Thank God vs Ram Setu were neck-to-neck in advance booking at the box office around 2 days ago as per reports. The margin of difference is very slim and it will not be possible to say which film is edging out the other in the Diwali box office race. Read

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Nanda mistakenly photobomb Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s selfie

Alleged lovers Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were caught on camera as they were busy parting at Manish Malhotra Diwali bash. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's perfect selfie picture have been photobombed by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda mistakenly. Read