It's that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , , , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today's newsmakers. Also Read - From Akshay Kumar to Anushka Sharma: 6 celebs whom Amitabh Bachchan publicly taunted for not replying to his messages

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets brutally trolled for her Lakme India Fashion Week look

Kareena Kapoor Khan closed the Lakme India Fashion Week 2021 wearing a stunning Gaurav Gupta dress. She walked the ramp wearing a silver, shimmery strapless gown. However, she got massively trolled on social media. On Instagram, netizens have put up some mean comments on the video calling her aged, healthy and a lot more. A comment read, "chachi shakal to square ho Chula h." Another comment read, "Oh god so gaudy and so over done.. old so accept it gracefully. Also Read - ‘Jai ho Amitabh Bachchan ki’ shout fans as the actor meets them outside his residence on his 79th birthday – watch video

Amitabh Bachchan terminates contract with pan masala brand on his 79th birthday

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 79th birthday on Monday announced that he has terminated his contract with a pan masala brand, saying that he wasn't aware that it 'falls under surrogate advertising'. A statement issued on behalf of Amitabh read: "'Kamala Pasand'... a few days after the commercial was aired , Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. "Upon checking why this sudden move - it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn't aware that it falls under surrogate advertising."

Arjun Kapoor gets brutally trolled as his new film The Ladykiller is announced

Arjun Kapoor has bagged one more film. The hunk has Ajay Bahl's romantic thriller The Ladykiller in his kitty. The movie is being made by of T-Series. The film is supposed to be full of suspense. In the past, Ajay Bahl has made critically acclaimed movies like BA Pass and Section 375, which wowed both audiences and critics.

Kangana Ranaut calls her most favourite

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to her Instagram page and shared a lovely with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She captioned the picture as, 'Guess who is in the house … My most favourite P.S always forget to click picture with him thank you @silk.sp for this surprise picture…'. In the picture, Kangana was seen sitting on the sofa and talking to Nawazuddin.

‘Shah Rukh Khan gaddar hai’ trends amid his son Aryan Khan’s drug case

On October 3, Shah Rukh Khan and ’s son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a raid was carried out on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise. According to reports, a Special court will hear Aryan’s bail plea on Wednesday. Amid his case, ‘Shah Rukh Khan gaddar hai’ is trending on Twitter.

