Trending Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor Khan gets brutally trolled for her Lakme India Fashion Week look; Amitabh Bachchan terminates contract with pan masala brand on his 79th birthday and more

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Kapoor and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.