Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan make multiple calls to check on Aryan Khan’s health; Shehnaaz Gill has regular crying bouts on the sets of Honsla Rakh

Shah Rukh Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Aryan Khan, Richa Chadha, Sunny Leone, Suhana Khan and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.