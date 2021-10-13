It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , , , , Shehnaaz Gill, Richa Chadha and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail: Here's everything that happened in today's bail plea hearing

Kareena Kapoor Khan to romance Prabhas

Prabhas is all set to enthrall fans with his upcoming slate of films – Radhe Shyam, Salaar and Adipurush. However, fans have been waiting for what the star has in store for them in Prabhas25. The film was recently announced and it was made official that Arjun Reddy (Vijay Deverakonda) and (Shahid Kapoor) fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be directing the film, titled Spirit.

Aryan Khan is not eating enough to avoid using jail toilet

Some shocking details have emerged from the Arthur Road jail. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and 's son Aryan Khan who has been in the jail since October 8 and kept in the quarantine cell as per new norms, is having a hard time. He hasn't been eating enough food or drinking enough water so as to avoid using the jail toilet.

Shehzada: trends after the film’s announcement

After Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aryan and are teaming up yet again. This time, it is for a film named Shehzada. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it will be produced by , Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill. Kartik shared the announcement poster of the film a while ago.

Ahead of Honsla Rakh release, SidNaaz fans declare film ‘a HIT’, call Shehnaaz Gill ‘the next big thing’

Honsla Rakh starring Shehnaaz Gill, , Sonam Bajwa is all set to hit theatres on October 15. The film has good buzz around it. The trailer, songs that have released so far, including the latest number Lalkaare, have received appreciation from fans and they are excitedly waiting for the film to hit screens.

Richa Chadha uninstalls Twitter

The unconventional actress of Bollywood, Richa Chadha has uninstalled Twitter app from her phone after facing toxicity on the micro-blogging site. The last tweet of actor reads, "Deleting this app off of my phone. Takes too much, is toxic. Bye."

