Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, BTS, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nora Fatehi are a part of our top entertainment news today.

Aryan Khan cries inconsolably during video call with Shah Rukh Khan and

In a big shocker for Shah Rukh Khan and family, Aryan Khan’s bail hearing plea on Thursday reached no conclusion. The Mumbai Sessions court will announce the order in the case on October 20. Aryan Khan, who was sent to judicial custody on October 7, was sent to Arthur Road jail on October 8 and will remain inside for another 6 days at least. Post the heart-breaking update last evening, Aryan got on a video call with his parents and spoke to them for 10 minutes according to reports. Also Read - Arthur Road Jail: The hell inside which the Prince of Bollywood Aryan Khan is locked

Netizens rally behind Shehnaaz Gill as Honsla Rakh releases

Shehnaaz gill, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh is out now! And the movie is getting a phenomenal response on its first day. Especially Shehnaaz Gill who plays an interesting character in the movie. It is indeed a never before seen avatar of the actress who previously worked in films like Sat Sri Akaal England, Daaka and Kala Shah Kala.

Jacqueline Fernandez starts shooting for a new project in Dubai

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most sought after actresses in the Hindi film industry. The Housefull actress already has a lot of films in her kitty. And now, we have learned that Jacqueline has signed another project. And this features one of the hottest international actors who featured in 2020's erotic romantic drama 365 Days.

BTS ARMY call Kim Taehyung aka V a 'real tiger'

Just yesterday, the reports of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's dating rumours broke out a couple of days ago. It surfaced after he was spotted at an exhibition in Seoul, South Korea. Several K-media reported that he was snapped with the daughter of a business magnate, President of Paradise Group, Phillip Jeon. However, HYBE (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment) had refuted the rumours saying that Taehyung and the chairman are just acquaintances. And it seems last night, BTS V had seemingly hit back at the false dating rumours in his own way.

‘Nora Fatehi has been the victim,’ says her spokesperson amid money laundering case

Nora Fatehi’s team on Friday issued a statement claiming that the dancer-actor “has not been a part of any money laundering activity”. The statement also said that “she has been the victim around the case” and “is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation.”

