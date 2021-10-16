It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , , , , Saif Ali Khan, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to embrace PARENTHOOD? The Cirkus actor spills the beans on the baby’s name and more

wishes Saif Ali Khan on their anniversary with an adorable throwback pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback pic with Saif Ali Khan. It was on this day, 9 years ago that they had tied the knot. “Once upon a time in Greece… there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life… Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world,” she wrote. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt, 9 celebs who love to crack double meaning jokes – see pics

Ranveer Singh on having a child with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh has opened up on having a baby with Deepika Padukone. In a new promo of The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh is seen talking about his marriage and future kids. The actor says, “Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge (blushes). Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na.

Hrithik Roshan randomly doing garba on Pardesiya yeh sach hai piya’s tune is basically all Gujjus

Navratri just got over and it seems Hrithik Roshan is still in celebration mode. He took to Instagram to share a video in which he is doing garba on Pardesiya yeh sach hai piya’s tune in a gym.

Urvashi Rautela to star in a new film titled Dil Hai Gray

Actress Urvashi Rautela has recently announced the name of her next film which is titled 'Dil Hai Gray'. It's a Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Thiruttu Payale 2'. Urvashi will be seen alongside and .

BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Teaser out

The countdown has begun for BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage online concert which will take place on October 24 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST). As we wait for the concert, the band has dropped a teaser and it is pretty good.

