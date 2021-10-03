It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Sidharth Shukla, , Bigg Boss 15, , , , BTS and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - It’s Alia Bhatt vs Alia Bhatt as SS Rajamouli’s RRR to clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Salman Khan opens up on his marriage plans

Since many years, Salman Khan’s fans are keen to know his marriage plans. Today on the premiere episode of the show, Afsana Khan asked him the same question. Also Read - A wedding and two BIG releases: Alia Bhatt to start 2022 with a BANG?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announce their separation

South superstars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have been in the news for quite some time now. Speculations were being made that their marriage has hit rock bottom and they are headed for a divorce. For a long time, they maintained silence on the same but now, they have shared an official statement confirming the rumours.

BTS bags 5 big trophies at the Fact Music Awards 2021

K-pop band BTS is once again trending on social and this time because of their gigantic victory at Fact Music Awards 2021. The band comprising of RM, Jugkook, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope won the Daesang (Grand Prize), Artist of the Year (Bonsang), Listener’s Choice, Fan N Star Most Voted (Singer), and the U+ Idol Live Popularity Award.

It’s Alia Bhatt vs Alia Bhatt as SS Rajamouli’s RRR to clash with ’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

The wait is over for all RRR fans. SS Rajamouli’s , Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and starrer is all set to have a theatrical release on January 7. Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, “07.01.2022. It is… :)” On the other hand, Ram Charan tweeted, “07.01.2022. It is !!! Get ready to experience India’s Biggest Action Drama in cinemas worldwide. #RRRMovie #RRROnJan7th.” The film will be clashing with another Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Both are big films and the clash means their businesses will be impacted.

Fans slam Bigg Boss 15 makers for not remembering Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 15 has begun. The premiere episode was telecast on October 2 and we saw Salman Khan introducing the contestants. However, Sidharth Shukla’s fans were upset with the makers. The reason was there was no tribute paid to the Bigg Boss 13 winner who passed away on September 2.

