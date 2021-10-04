It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , , , Manoj Bajpayee, , , Ghanshyam Nayak and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Aryan Khan arrested by NCB: Salman Khan reaches Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat – view pics

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan sent to 1 day NCB custody in drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid was conducted on a cruise at Mumbai coast. As per the reports, Aryan Khan and friends Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were taken in by the NCB for questioning as drugs were found over the cruise. Later in the evening, he was reportedly arrested by the NCB under Section 8C, 20B, 27 read with 35 of the NDPS Act. He along with other detainees were then taken to the magistrate court for hearing. As per the latest update, Aryan Khan and others have been sent into NCB custody till tomorrow. Also Read - This is what Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was busy with before his cruise trip and arrest in drug case

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka passes away

Ghanshyam Nayak who played Nattu Kaka in the famous comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has breathed his last. The actor was a very famous Gujarati theatre and film artist. He won hearts of millions by playing Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The news of his demise was confirmed by Jennifer Mistry who plays the role of Roshan Sodhi in the show.

Is Ranveer Singh eying ’s Panvel farmhouse?

Ranveer Singh was present on the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 15 to promote his upcoming show The Big Picture. Both the actors seemed to be in a good mood. While interacting with Salman, he asked him his wishes. Salman tells him that he wishes his parivaar is with him, remains healthy and that he should be able to work lifelong. Salman asks him the same question and Ranveer replies that wants to have a body like Salman and even a farmhouse like he has in Panvel.

Manoj Bajpayee's father passes away at 83

The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee is no more. He left for his heavenly abode at the age of 83. He was said to be critically ill and was in the hospital in Delhi for the past few days. The actor is said to have flown down from Kerala where he had been shooting for his next film to Delhi to conduct the last rites of his father.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi blessed with a baby boy

A lot has been happening in Bollywood of late. But along with the grim news of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s detention by NCB in drug case, there is also a GOOD NEWS that has come our way. Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been blessed with a baby boy on October 3, 2021.

