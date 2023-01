Let's take a look at the top updates of the day. Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan remained to rule the headlines. It received a smashing opening at the box office. From its overseas collection to domestic, Pathaan was all over the news. Bigg Boss 16 has picked up the pace and is trending almost every day thanks to its contestants. The latest update is about the elimination. Further from Bollywood, the release date of Gadar 2 and its poster got unveiled. Here's taking a look at all the big and top updates. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has not only Salman Khan but also an Aamir Khan connection

's Pathaan beats Avatar 2

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan managed to beat James Cameron's Avatar: The Way to Water at the box office. Pathaan managed to make over 12 million dollars at the box office worldwide in one day. Avatar 2 reportedly made 10 million dollars. Also Read - Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone surpasses Avatar 2 collections on day 1; ranks number one worldwide

Farah Khan reprimands Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 16, one can see Farah Khan slamming Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for mocking Shalin Bhanot over his mental health. She gets so agitated with Tina's attitude that she decides to walk off. Also Read - Emergency: Kangana Ranaut doesn't fear losing everything as she talks about mortgaging property for the film; says, 'I came to Mumbai...'

Watch Bigg Boss 16 promo below:

Gadar 2 release date and poster out

A new poster of 's much-anticipated film Gadar 2 was released on Republic Day 2023. The film is going to release on August 11, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi announce their next

Munna Bhai MBBS duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are coming together for yet another film. The poster of the film was released today but the title has not been announced yet but it will release sometime in this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Telugu star Sharwanand gets engaged

The handsome hunk from Telugu film industry Sharwanand is now engaged to Rakshita. The pictures from their engagement went viral. and wife, , and many others attended the function.

expresses love and affection for Shah Rukh Khan

Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik reached Shah Rukh Khan's house with a sweet message. He joined the fans waiting outside Mannat.

Check out Abdu Rozik's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans upset with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makers

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai now knows that Vinayak is her son and not Pakhi's. She reminds Virat of his duties as an ACP and asks him to share the truth with Pakhi. Netizens are not much happy with how the storyline is progressive for Sai.