Let's take a look at all the big updates of the day from Bollywood, Hollywood, the South film industry and more. One of the biggest newsmakers of the day was the movie Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's movie trended on social media the whole day. The TV show Bigg Boss 16 also remained to rule the headlines as the nominations task took place. The teaser of Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan also made it to the internet today. Here are all the big updates.

Pathaan movie gets leaked online

Today was Pathaan day. , , movie released today. However, the film sadly became a victim of piracy. As per reports, the film leaked online within a few hours of its release. Despite that, Pathaan has done tremendously well at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan's fans supported the film wholeheartedly.

Bigg Boss 16: No elimination this week?

As per an update, there is a possibility that no one will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 house. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are in danger zone.

BREAKING! As per Source, There will be NO EVICTION this week probably #BiggBoss16 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 24, 2023

Unseen picture of with son goes viral

Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram account to pen a sweet note for his son Vayu. Along with it, he shared an unseen picture of Sonam Kapoor hugging their son. He shared them he is missing both of them a lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

Special gifts received by Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

As per reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul received quite a few expensive gifts on their wedding. is said to have gifted the newlywed a luxurious home in Mumbai worth Rs 50 crore. Salman Khan is said to have given them an Audi car. Check out the complete list here.

embraces motherhood through surrogacy

Taking to her Instagram account, Paris Hilton shared the news that she has embraced motherhood. She shared a picture that showed a little hand holding her finger. To People she confirmed that Carter Reum and her embraced parenthood through surrogacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan teaser unvieled

Today, the teaser of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan was unvieled today. Fans are in love with Salman Khan's action-packed avatar. Shehnaaz Gill's glimpse also got fans excited.

Check out Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan teaser below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

MM Keeravaani to be honoured with Padma Shri

Indian music composer MM Keeravaani who is the maker of Naatu Naatu from RRR is conferred with Padma Shri. All the fans are send him congratulations.

