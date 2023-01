Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is making news and how. The Delhi HC has now given a new directive to the makers which will make it more inclusive on OTT. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were seen holding hands at an event in the city. Here is a lowdown of the main entertainment news of the day... Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer gets new directive from Delhi High Court and it's a welcome move for film lovers

Pathaan gets new directive from Delhi HC before OTT release

The Delhi High Court has told the makers of Pathaan that the movie has subtitles and audio subtitling before it is released on OTT. As we know, Amazon Prime Video has bought the OTT rights for the action thriller. The makers have to give Hindi subtitles, audio captioning for those viewers who have hearing or visual impairments. It seems a plea was filed in the Delhi High Court that people could not enjoy the movies. Also Read - 'Pathaan is a film Shah Rukh Khan fans will be happy and proud of' - promises director Siddharth Anand

Read More: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer gets new directive from Delhi High Court and it's a welcome move for film lovers Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu beats Kuttey with its Hindi version, unseen pic of Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan goes viral and more

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in the theatres with Pathaan

Film lovers are quite kicked about Luv Ranjan's movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is being distributed by YRF. It seems the trailer will be attached to that of Pathaan. The rom-com is going to hit the theatres on Holi 2023. It is one of Ranbir Kapoor's big releases of the year.

Sidharth Malhotra gets adorable birthday wish from Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of Bollywood's most adored couples. She has wished him on his special day with a pic from one of their travels. It looks like they were on a safari. The hunk has refuted marriage rumors saying he is too focused on his career now.

Read More: Kiara Advani's adorable wish for birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra will make you want to see them get married already

Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan to replace Salman Khan on WKW

Not Karan Johar, but Farah Khan will be replacing Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar. The filmmaker will take over the hosting duties till the grand finale. The news has been reported by the famous Bigg Boss handle, The Khabri.

Exclusive #BiggBoss16 #BB16

As we revealed Earlier #SalmanKhan is not hosting #BiggBoss16 anymore untill Finale, Now

Change In Plans #FarahKhan to host #WeekendKaVaar instead of #KaranJohar from Next for 2 weeks as #SajidKhan came out of the house.#Salman will host #GrandFinale — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 16, 2023

RRR: SS Rajamouli congratulated by James Cameron in the US

In what is a glorious moment for all Indians, RRR won two awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2023. It won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu. James Cameron and SS Rajamouli met up where they had a ten minute chat. It seems the Avatar maker saw the film twice.

Read More: RRR wins big at Critics Choice Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli meets Avatar maker James Cameron; here's what they discussed

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma flaunt love in public

The alleged new lovebirds of Bollywood, Tamannah and Vijay Varma were seen at an event. The two held hands briefly and even hugged one another. Fans left nice comments saying that they made a nice couple.

Read More: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma get romantic as they hold hands at an event; here's how netizens reacted