The day is about to end and so here are all the big updates of the day from the field of showbiz. Bollywood stars, South Indian stars and more remained in the headlines. The biggest news of the day was of Pathaan trailer. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's movie trailer took the internet by storm. With RRR going to the Golden Globes 2023, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR also buzzed in the news circuit. The Hollywood film Titanic is going to complete 25 years and something special has been planned. Read on.

Pathaan trailer takes over the internet

Today, the trailer of , and starrer Pathaan made it to the internet. Over the day it trended on social media as SRKians could not keep calm. The action-packed trailer received a thumbs up from many. The Telugu version of the trailer was released by Ram Charan while the Tamil version was released by Thalapathy Vijay.

Check out the Pathaan trailer below:

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! ?? #PathaanTrailer out now!

Jr NTR's American accent receives backlash

A video of Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli from an interview went viral because netizens couldn't help but notice actor's American accent. Many called it 'fake' and cringe-worthy.

Sidharth Shukla's mom's new picture leaves fans emotional

A new picture of late star Sidharth Shukla' mother Rita Maa went viral on social media. Many emotional fans stated that the smile and happiness from her face is missing. They remembered their beloved star.

Titanic to re-release in theatres

To celebrated the 25th anniversary of Leonardo DiCaprio and 's movie Titanic will re-release in theatres. It is one of the most iconic movies that introduced cinema to Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Kashmir Files shortlisted for Oscars 2023

Filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to reveal that his critically acclaimed film The Kashmir Files has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023. It is now eligible for voting among other 300films.

Pan-India version of G2 announced

Telugu film Goodachari was an action-packed entertainer starring Adivi Sesh. Now, the sequel of the film Goodachari 2 has been announced and it will be a Pan-India film.