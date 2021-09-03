It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From a picture of Asim Riaz sitting in a distraught state at Sidharth Shukla's funeral going viral to slamming multiplex chains for 'bullying, arm twisting' over Thalaivi release, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill performs last rites of Sidharth Shukla, Ankita Lokhande SLAMS Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who brutally trolled her and more

Sidharth Shukla last rites: Asim Riaz's pic sitting distraught in the rain will break your heart; fans say '#SidSim Forever'

Sidharth Shukla's last rites were performed at the Oshiwara crematorium. One of the visual that is making us cry is that of Asim Riaz. We can see that he is seated at the crematorium drenched in the rain. He was the first to reach the hospital and the actor's Oshiwara residence. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: With Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and others present to console his family, netizens feel BB13 was the 'most iconic' season in the history of Bigg Boss with the best people

'Stop Bullying' says Kangana Ranaut to national multiplex chains that are NOT INTERESTED to screen Thalaivii

While people were expecting Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi to revive the era of cinema halls after the failure of previous two Hindi releases, it seems that the biographical political drama will have a tough time at the box office as national multiplex chains like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis are not interested in screening this film.

Bhagyashree REVEALS she was not comfortable doing kissing and hugging scenes with in

Bhagyashree revealed that because of her apprehension, the kissing sequence with Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya was shot with a glass between them.

Bigg Boss OTT: Did ask about sister using sign language?

It seems Shamita Shetty did not wish to leave her family at this critical time, but came on the show to honour a prior commitment. Shamita Shetty asked Nia Sharma in sign language if everything was fine outside.

Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film: After Nayanthara THESE south actress from The Family Man 2 joins the mega-budget pan-India film?

While the reports suggest that the film has gone on floors today with the megastar and Nayanthara in Pune, it is said that even The Family Man 2 star was spotted on the sets, which rises the speculation that she has joined this pan-India venture.

