Trending Entertainment News Today: Pic of Asim Riaz sitting in a distraught state at Sidharth Shukla's funeral goes viral, Kangana Ranaut slams multiplex chains for 'bullying, arm twisting' over Thalaivi release

From a picture of Asim Riaz sitting in a distraught state at Sidharth Shukla's funeral going viral to Kangana Ranaut slamming multiplex chains for 'bullying, arm twisting' over Thalaivi release, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.