The film industry kept the entertainment quotient high throughout the day. From and grabbing eyeballs with their loving chemistry at Adipurush teaser launch to prepping for daddy duties as awaits her due date, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's chemistry grab eyeballs

At the Adipurush teaser launch, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon floored their fans with their loving chemistry and their admirers felt that they look great together. Check out full story here.

Malaika Arora reveals her equation with

Malaika Arora said that her equation with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan has gotten better after divorce and they are much more matured people now. Check out full story here.

Advertisement

Ira Khan flaunts her engagement ring

's daughter Ira Khan flaunted her engagement ring while on a date with fiancee Nupur Shikhare. Check out full story here.

calls 'buddha'

Jaya Bachchan revealed that Amitabh Bachchan gets grumpy when her friends visit home. She went on to call him an old old person. Check out full story here.

Vikram Vedha box office collection day 2

and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha witnessed a whopping 30 per cent jump in its collection on day 2. Check out full story here.

Ranbir Kapoor preps for fatherhood

As Alia Bhatt awaits the arrival of her first baby, Ranbir Kapoor has been gearing up for his daddy duties. Check out full story here.