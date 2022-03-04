The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From opening up about the criticism he received for his Hindi diction in to slamming the trolls for questioning her parenting skills over daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Prabhas FINALLY opens up on being criticised for his Hindi diction in Saaho: 'The only problem is my Hindi has a Hyderabadi touch'

Prabhas FINALLY opens up on being criticised for his Hindi diction in Saaho: 'The only problem is my Hindi has a Hyderabadi touch'

Talking about his language fluency, Prabhas said that he has improved his Hindi for Radhe Shyam and by Adipurush, he thinks he will be perfect. Read the full story here. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s trainer compares her to Virat Kohli, Yash’s KGF 2 trailer to drop on THIS date and more

Sunny Leone gives befitting reply to trolls who accused her of adopting daughter Nisha Kaur Weber for publicity

Not long ago, Sunny Leone was brutally trolled by the netizens who then went on to accuse her of adopting daughter Nisha Kaur Weber for publicity, only for not holding her hand. She has now given a befitting reply. Read the full story here. Also Read - Sunny Leone gives befitting reply to trolls who accused her of adopting daughter Nisha Kaur Weber for publicity

Karan Deol REVEALS uncle 's words of motivation helped him get over the failure of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

's son Karan Deol was feeling very low because of the debacle of his debut film. But, his uncle Bobby Deol motivated him by talking about his own rollercoaster journey in Bollywood. Read the full story here.

removes ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from her Instagram bio days after marrying

Shibani Dandekar had changed her Instagram bio and had added 'Mrs Akhtar' just a few days after marrying Farhan Akhtar. Now, she has removed Mrs Akhtar from her bio. Read the full story here.

Bedhadak: Netizens troll for his same old tradition of launching star kids; say, 'What will …’ – View Tweets

Karan Johar recently announced his new production venture, Bedhadak which will feature Lakshay Lalwani, Shanaya Kapoor, and Gurfateh Pirzada in the main roles. Within no time, netizens criticized Karan for yet again following his same old tradition of launching the star kids. Read the full story here.