The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From and Nick Jonas welcoming a baby via surrogacy to 's daughter Palak Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan and 's son Ibrahim Ali Khan getting clicked together on a dinner date, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, 5 celebs who dumped their ex after becoming famous

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari hides her face on being papped with Ibrahim Ali Khan in the same car for dinner date – watch video

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were earlier spotted in Bandra and later were seen leaving in the same car post their dinner date. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari hides her face on being papped with Ibrahim Ali Khan in the same car for dinner date – watch video

Read the full story here: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari hides her face on being papped with Ibrahim Ali Khan in the same car for dinner date – watch video Also Read - Congratulations! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby via surrogacy – view post

Congratulations! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby via surrogacy – view post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. The two lovebirds who had been married since 2018 took to their Instagram handle and released a statement announcing the same.

Read the full story here: Congratulations! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby via surrogacy – view post

Not 's Shehzada, here's the real reason why 's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi release is called off [Exclusive]

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. A couple of hours ago, the Hindi theatrical release of AVPL was cancelled to make way for Shehzada. However, there's more to it than meets the eye.

Read the full story here: Not Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, here's the real reason why Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi release is called off [Exclusive]

Malaika Arora reveals whether marrying early affected her growth in Bollywood

Malaika Arora is a trailblazer in true sort. The DIVA was recently asked whether her decision to marry Arbaaz Khan at the age of 25 impacted her professional growth. Malika had a classy response to the same.

Read the full story here: Malaika Arora reveals whether marrying Arbaaz Khan early affected her growth in Bollywood

birth anniversary: shares unseen video from happy times; pens emotional note – watch

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty shared an unseen video that sees the late star goofying around in the gym.

Read the full story here: Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video from happy times; pens emotional note – watch

Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins dies by suicide; choreographer, wife Lizelle D'souza heartbroken

Ace choregrapher-director Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Savio Watkins died by suicide, confirms police officer. The cops are recording statements from his 74-year-old father Desmond and sister Lizelle Remo D'Souza.

Read the full story here: Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins dies by suicide; choreographer, wife Lizelle D'souza heartbroken