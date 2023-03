RRR team is now in the US for Oscars 2023. Priyanka Chopra met Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni and Jacqueline Chopra. Sushmita Sen was grace personified as she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. Here is a look at the main entertainment news of the day... Also Read - Oscars 2023: This Bollywood diva to perform on Naatu Naatu; Deepika Padukone to be a presenter for RRR; exciting events that will take place at the Academy Awards

RRR at Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra meets Zanjeer co-star Ram Charan Also Read - Oscars 2023: Jr NTR hobnobs with Mindy Kaling, Ms Marvel actor Saagar Shaikh and more as he gears up for Academy Awards [View Pics]

Priyanka Chopra hosted the South Asian Excellence Awards which is a pre-Oscar event. The actress met Jacqueline Fernandez and Ram Charan at the party. Upasana Kamineni was also there. Lauren Gottlieb has revealed that she will be performing on Naatu Naatu at the Oscars. Rahul Sipligunj and Kalabhairava will be singing live. Also Read - South news weekly rewind: RRR hoping for Oscars 2023, Venkatesh Maha slams KGF, Sai Pallavi joins Pushpa 2 and more

Tiger 3: Leaked clips from Salman Khan's movie go viral

Today, a number of pics from an outdoor schedule of Tiger 3 went viral. We could see Salman Khan in a maroon shirt. The superstar was surrounded by big jeeps, tanks and all kinds of action gear. Fans are in a tizzy seeing this.

Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira turns 18

Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira is now 18. Her maasi Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her in the cutest manner. The actress also has a son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Sanjay Dutt joins Atlee's Jawan

The big news is that Sanjay Dutt has joined Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. It seems it is a cameo and he will shoot in Mumbai. Earlier, he had approached Allu Arjun but things did not work out. In the past, Sanjay Dutt has been in SRK movies like Ra.One.

Sushmita Sen walks LFW 2023 after heart surgery

Sushmita Sen was seen being the showstopper for Anushree Reddy at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. This was her first event after the heart surgery. Rohman Shawl was seen by her side. Fans lauded her courage and grace.

These were the main entertainment news of the day!