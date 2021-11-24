It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From roasting her husband Nick Jonas for his acting career to netizens calling Urfi Javed 'besharam' for wearing a see-through dress at the airport, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - 'Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship isn't like before and they're gradually losing interest,' predicts astrologer and tarot card reader

'Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship isn't like before and they're gradually losing interest,' predicts astrologer and tarot card reader

Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji and tarot card reader Jeevika Sharma have tried to find out if Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' marriage has taken a toll or not. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Priyanka Chopra QUASHES divorce rumours with Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian - Pete Davidson enjoy another date night and more

Read the full story here: 'Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship isn't like before and they're gradually losing interest,' predicts astrologer and tarot card reader Also Read - After dropping Jonas surname, Priyanka Chopra takes a royal dig at Nick Jonas; teaches him 'what a successful acting career looks like'

After dropping Jonas surname, Priyanka Chopra takes a royal dig at Nick Jonas; teaches him 'what a successful acting career looks like'

Priyanka Chopra said that while Nick Jonas has taught her how to use TikTok, she had taught him 'what a successful acting career looks like.'

Read the full story here: After dropping Jonas surname, Priyanka Chopra takes a royal dig at Nick Jonas; teaches him 'what a successful acting career looks like'

Urfi Javed ups her bizarre fashion game by wearing a see-through outfit at the airport; netizens call her 'besharam kahi ki'

From wearing backless dresses to sporting waist-high slits, Urfi Javed has never shied away from making bold public appearances.

Read the full story here: Urfi Javed ups her bizarre fashion game by wearing a see-through outfit at the airport; netizens call her 'besharam kahi ki'

Jersey trailer OUT: 's exceptional performance stands out in this celebration of a father's love, hope and dreams for his child – watch

The film is about a father who wishes to fulfill his son's dream of having the Jersey of the Indian Cricket team at home.

Read the full story here: Jersey trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor's exceptional performance stands out in this celebration of a father's love, hope and dreams for his child – watch

Raj Kundra HIDES his face from paparazzi while heading for a date with on their wedding anniversary [PICS]

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were snapped heading for a date on their wedding anniversary yesterday. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

Read the full story here: Raj Kundra HIDES his face from paparazzi while heading for a date with Shilpa Shetty on their wedding anniversary [PICS]