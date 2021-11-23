It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From dropping Jonas from her surname and giving rise to speculations of her divorce with Nick Jonas to veteran actor calling a 'chaaplus' for making controversial 'bheek' remark on India's Independence, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - From Shilpa Shetty to Sonakshi Sinha: 10 Bollywood celebs who don't resemble their parents at all

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas heading for divorce? Actress’ close friend reveals the truth [Exclusive]

Priyanka Chopra sparked rumours of trouble in her and Nick Jonas' marriage by dropping Jonas from her social media bios. Also Read - Sujoy Ghosh REVEALS the reason why Abhishek Bachchan was chosen to play Bob Biswas instead of Kahaani actor Saswata Chatterjee

Mukesh Khanna calls Kangana Ranaut 'Chaaplus' for her controversial 'Bheek' remark on India's Independence

Condemning Kangana Ranaut's controversial 'bheek' on India's Independence, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna called her a 'Chaaplus'.

Priyanka Chopra DROPS Jonas from her surname on social media; her mother Madhu Chopra responds after fans speculate divorce

Priyanka Chopra fans had a meltdown after The Matrix Resurrections actress dropped Jonas from her surname on her social media handles. Her mother Madhu Chopra has now responded to the rumours of Priyanka's divorce with Nick Jonas.

Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride-to-be takes charge as groom-to-be has no time for shaadi ki tayaari; actress in touch with Vicky's family for prep

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding: Here's how the soon-to-be bride and groom are prepping for their December do.

REVEALS the reason why was chosen to play Bob Biswas instead of actor Saswata Chatterjee

Ever since the trailer of Bob Biswas was released online, fans have been asking the reason behind the casting of Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas instead of Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee who made the character popular in Kahaani. Writer Sujoy Ghosh has finally answered the most common fan question.

