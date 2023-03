Priyanka Chopra's answer to an interviewer when asked on how big Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan are not keen to explore the West has gone viral. A man in Gurugram was arrested for recreating scene from Farzi and more. Here is look at the trending entertainment news of the day... Also Read - Is Priyanka Chopra trying to avoid Shahrukh Khan?

Priyanka Chopra's comment on SRK sticking to Bollywood goes viral

It seems during SXSW 2023, an interviewer asked Priyanka Chopra about how she had managed to chart her career in the West. The person said big Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan did not wish to enter Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra replied that, "Comfortable was boring," to her. She said that she was a confident person. Priyanka Chopra said that she did not carry the weight of her success in one country into another. The lady said she takes pride in being called a professional actor. Priyanka Chopra said her father inculcated that sense of discipline in her.

YouTuber arrested for recreating scene of Shahid Kapoor's Farzi

YouTuber Joravar Singh Khalsi has been arrested in Gurugram. This happened after he threw notes from a running car. He wore a mask and did the same. It seems he was recreating a scene from the web show, Farzi. As we know, it is being termed as the best Indian web show of 2023 so far.

Alanna Panday mehendi function

Model Alanna Panday is getting married to her long-time beau Ivor McCray. The mehendi function was held at the residence of Sohail Khan. Ananya Panday, Aaliyah Kashyap, Alvira Agnihotri, Helen and others were seen. Alanna is an Instagram influencer with over one million likes.

BTS Jungkook and Namjoon's love-soaked conversation during Live wins hearts

BTS Jungkook did a long chat with ARMYs. He sang a few song. Namjoon came in and called him Baby. He also said that he wanted to go out with him. Fans are going gaga over the same.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor is still unpaid?

It seems Ranbir Kapoor has not pocketed his fee for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar so far. Luv Ranjan has put a lot at stake to make the film. The film has made Rs 110 crores so far. It needs around Rs 260 crores to be a clean hit, as per reports.

Oscars 2023: Netizens slam media outlet for mistaking Deepika Padukone for Camila Alves

Netizens called out Getty Images for captioning Deepika Padukone as Camila Alves in their pics. They said it was sheer negligence and disrespectful of her. Deepika Padukone rocked the red carpet in a custom-made gown from Louis Vuitton.

