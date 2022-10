Entertainment industry has been buzzing all day long. From director 's alleged audio clip over Liger distributors protests getting leaked online to spilling some beans on 's relationship status, here are the top trending entertainment news of the day.

visits Gaiety Galaxy

Akshay Kumar made a surprise visit to Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy to promote his film Ram Setu and got mobbed by his fans at the ticket window. Check out full story here.

Puri Jagannadh's leaked audio goes viral

Director Puri Jagannadh seems to have landed in trouble as his alleged leaked audio clip over Liger distributors protests has gone viral on the internet. Check out full story here.

annoyed with paparazzi

Taapsee Pannu again got annoyed with the paparazzi who tried to stop her from closing her car door to click her pictures. Check out full story here.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals Vijay Deverakonda's relationship status

Janhvi Kapoor recently talked about Vijay Deverakonda's relationship status amid the reports of the Liger actor dating his close friend Rashmika Mandanna. Check out full story here.

reacts to seven pending releases

Almost seven projects of Nawazuddin Siddiqui are not been able to secure OTT deals. When Nawaz was asked about the same, this is how he reacted. Check out full story here.