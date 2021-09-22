It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Raj Kundra breaking down into tears as he returns home from jail after two months to Malaika Arora getting brutally trolled for walking in a weird manner, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut labels Alia Bhatt's new ad replacing 'kanyadaan' to 'kanyamaan' as 'anti-Hindu propaganda'

labels 's new ad replacing 'kanyadaan' to 'kanyamaan' as 'anti-Hindu propaganda'

Kangana Ranaut called out Alia Bhatt and her commercial for a jewellery brand that questions the tradition of in their latest new ad campaign. Also Read - Bollywood’s most gorgeous yoginis who swear by the goodness of yoga

Read the full story here: Kangana Ranaut labels Alia Bhatt's new ad replacing 'kanyadaan' to 'kanyamaan' as 'anti-Hindu propaganda' Also Read - Katrina Kaif's reaction when she learnt about Alia Bhatt's crush on Ranbir Kapoor will leave you amused

SHOCKING! hints at a bitter experience in Bollywood; says, 'Baat niklegi toh door tak jayegi'

Diljit Dosanjh said that he doesn't give a damn about getting work in Bollywood while talking about his bitter experience in the industry.

Read the full story here: SHOCKING! Diljit Dosanjh hints at a bitter experience in Bollywood; says, 'Baat niklegi toh door tak jayegi'

Netizens BRUTALLY troll Malaika Arora for walking in a weird manner – watch video

Many people wondered why Malaika Arora was walking in such a weird manner and dubbed it as the duckwalk.

Read the full story here: Netizens BRUTALLY troll Malaika Arora for walking in a weird manner – watch video

's son Viaan Raj Kundra's first post after father comes home from jail is all about positivity and celebration

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra shared a cute picture on his Instagram feed, a day after his father Raj Kundra was granted bail by the Mumbai court.

Read the full story here: Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra's first post after father comes home from jail is all about positivity and celebration

A distraught and weaker looking Raj Kundra breaks down as he returns home from jail after two months - view pics

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was recently granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 in an alleged pornography related case.

Read the full story here: A distraught and weaker looking Raj Kundra breaks down as he returns home from jail after two months - view pics