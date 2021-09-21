It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Raj Kundra getting bail in the porn films racket case after giving a surety of Rs 50,000 to and Saif Ali Khan's second son Jehangir Ali Khan resembling THIS family member, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - From Janhvi Kapoor to Suhana Khan – When star kids made headlines for rumours around their love life

Breaking! Raj Kundra gets bail on a surety of Rs 50K after spending two months in jail in pornography films case

In a big development, 's husband Raj Kundra has got bail in the pornography films racket. This is indeed good news for the actress and her family. He got bail after spending two months in jail. It seems he had to submit a surety of Rs 50,000. He was arrested on July 19, 2021. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured beau Akshat Rajan hails from one of India's largest civil engineering firms and is a TEDx organizer — 5 facts you need to know

Rashmi Rocket actress REACTS to troll who said she has a manly body

Taapsee Pannu's look from Rashmi Rocket was unveiled on social media wherein she was seen flaunting her chiselled back. One Twitter user described her physique as manly. Here's how she reacted to it.

96: Vijay Sethupati and Trisha's blockbuster drama all set for a Hindi remake - read deets

96 starring and Trisha that released in 2018 was a blockbuster hit. Now, the Tamil drama is all set to have its Hindi remake.

Bappi Lahiri disheartened to learn about reports of him losing his voice due to his deteriorating health

Bappi Lahiri has now given an update on his health condition and said that he is disheartened to learn about the new reports of him losing his voice because of his deteriorating health.

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan or Taimur, Jeh resembles THIS family member and we got PROOF – view here

A new picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's youngest baby Jeh has hit the internet.

Is back with rumoured ex Akshat Rajan? The duo's PDA sets tongues wagging

Has Janhvi Kapoor again started dating former beau Akshat Rajan? This is what people feel seeing their PDA

finally breaks his silence on tax raids; says, 'I have been busy attending to a few guests'

According to reports, the Income Tax officials raided Sonu Sood's premises and a tax evasion of Rs 20 crore was reported. The actor has now issued a detailed statement.

