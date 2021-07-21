Trending Entertainment News Today – Raj Kundra used to earn Rs 6-8 lakh daily through adult film business REVEALS Mumbai Crime Branch; Salman Khan has a SECRET wife Noor and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai?

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Raj Kundra, , , , BTS, , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Raj Kundra's pornographic case: Gehana Vasisth reacts to memes about his arrest; says 'har koi behti ganga me haath dho raha hai'

Raj Kundra used to earn Rs 6-8 lakh daily through adult film business REVEALS Mumbai Crime Branch

A few days ago, the arrest of Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra in adult film racket case shocked the audience. While the reports suggest that he started this months 18 months ago during the lockdown, which showed rapid growth, Milind Bharambe, joint commissioner of police (crime branch) revealed that Raj forged a partnership with UK-based brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi's Kenrin Limited. Also Read - From Andhadhun to Drishyam: 5 Bollywood murder mystery movies to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

Read the full story here: Raj Kundra used to earn Rs 6-8 lakh daily through adult film business REVEALS Mumbai Crime Branch Also Read - Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and more Bollywood directors who are owners of lavish abodes – view pics

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah: MeToo claim on him is misrepresentation of his character

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, says last year when MeToo allegations were levels against her father by actress Payal Ghosh, it bothered her the most because it was a misrepresentation of her father's character. She said on Zoom’s show Invite Only Season 2, "The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn't get to me, it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me. People think he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he's the biggest softy teddy bear you'll ever meet. This is what gives me anxiety, and not really the hate. I know that whatever hate I get for him is just from people who don't have anything better to do with their lives. My dad also has been trying to make more of an effort to keep his things away from me because he doesn't want it to make my anxiety worse."

Is Sonam Kapoor pregnant? Her recent airport spotting in loose outfit keeps fans guessing

Sonam Kapoor recently landed in Mumbai after staying in London with her husband Anand Ahuja for almost a year. She broke down at the airport upon seeing her father who came to receive her. She gave him a warm hug and headed towards their car together.

Read the full story here: Is Sonam Kapoor pregnant? Her recent airport spotting in loose outfit keeps fans guessing

Salman Khan has a SECRET wife and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai? The Tiger 3 star reacts

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently appeared as a guest on 's talk show, Pinch season 2. On Wednesday, Salman graced his brother Arbaaz Khan's talk show and answered some controversial questions.

Read the full story here: Salman Khan has a SECRET wife Noor and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai? The Tiger 3 star reacts

BTS congratulates their Boy With Luv singer Halsey on welcoming her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin

Popular South Korean band BTS are known for their epic collaborations with singers across the globe. One such collaboration happened with American singer Halsey who joined hands with the septet comprising of RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga on their 2019 hit Boy With Luv. Since then, they have been friends with each other. And as Halsey welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Alev Aydin, the BTS showered her with their congratulatory messages on Twitter.

Read the full story here: BTS congratulates their Boy With Luv singer Halsey on welcoming her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin