As the entire world celebrated Christmas on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities were also seen spending some quality time with their family and friends. While and 's Christmas celebrations featured daughter Raha, The Kashmir Files director retorted to people's ire over his Y-category security. Here are the top trending entertainment news today.

Nysa Devgn grabs eyeballs with her bold appearance

and 's daughter Nysa Devgn created a frenzy as she made a bold appearance at the Christmas party, which was also attended by and 's daughter , Saif Ali Khan and 's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and 's son Ahaan Shetty. Check out full story here.

Ranbir-Alia's Christmas celebrations feature daughter Raha

shared the pictures on her Instagram. What caught everyone's attention was a small red ball hanging on a Christmas tree that had Ranbir-Alia's baby girl's name Raha written on it.

Vivek Agnihotri retorts to criticism over his security

Director Vivek Agnihotri who made The Kashmir Files this year, shared a video that shows him walking around the city in security cover. Reacting to the video, netizens called the use of Y-security for Vivek 'wastage of taxpayers' money'. The director made his reply saying, "Tax payers money is used here to combat religious terrorism. If this stops, I can also live freely. #Kashmir."

KRK claims ’s career is over

As 's recently released film Cirkus continued to struggle at the box office during its opening weekend, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK made a shocking claim saying Ranveer Singh's career is over. Check out full story here.

's first look from Main Atal Hoon unveiled

Pankaj Tripathi is playing the role of former Prime Minister of India - Atal Bihari Vajpayee - in the biopic Main Atal Hoon, and his first look dressed in the Indian attire of kurta and dhoti from the film was released by the makers on Sunday on the occasion of the stateman's birth anniversary. It has set the tone for a compelling biopic.