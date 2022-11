The entertainment world has been buzzing all day and fans are going crazy with the trending news. From trends again after the OTT premiere to Siddhant Chaturvedi mobbed by female fans and more; here are the top trending entertainment news today.

Brahmastra trends as it makes its OTT premiere

, 's fantasy drama film Brahmastra has now been released on OTT. The film has been directed by 's film has been trending on Twitter and netizens have been sharing their reviews on the social media. Read

wishes her husband Virat Kohli on his birthday

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared goofiest pictures of her husband Virat Kohli. Netizens cannot stop going gaga over the series of pictures that Anushka shared. In one of the pictures, Anushka was seen hiding her daughter's face as the couple do not wish to reveal Vamika's face. Read

Phone Bhoot actor Siddhant Chaturvedi gets mobbed by female fans

On Saturday, Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted at a Delhi college and he was surrounded by several female fans. A video wherein Siddhant got mobbed by his female fans went viral in the social media.

KL Rahul calls birthday girl Athiya Shetty 'my joker'

Indian Cricketer KL Rahul recently wished her rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty and shared a series of mushy goofy pictures. He captioned the pictures as, "Happy birthday to my ? you make everything better ❤️".

Pathaan actor shares his mantra for all his problems

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared mantra that he practises for all the problems that he faced in his life. On Saturday he treated his fans to an #AskSRK session and also asked them about the motivating force that encourages him to overcome the problems. "One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad," Khan replied.