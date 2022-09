Bollywood has a busy Saturday. From and starrer breaking Bollywood's dry spell with its opening day collection to Shehnaaz Gill getting tagged as arrogant for her recent behaviour, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Brahmastra breaks Bollywood's dry spell

The directorial Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has broken Bollywood's dry spell by minting Rs 37 crore nett at the domestic box office on its opening day. Check out full story here.

Shehnaaz Gill tagged as arrogant

Shehnaaz Gill recently got trolled for her rude behaviour. People started tagging her as arrogant. Check out full story here.

's sister attacks Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh attacked Bollywood saying that her late brother's Brahmastra is enough to destroy the film industry. It looked as if she took an indirect dig at . Check out full story here.

Pakistani bowler reacts to 's video

Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah has reacted to the fan-made video shared by Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela after India versus Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022. Check out full story here.

PVR CEO reacts to Brahmastra incurring huge losses

A day after claimed that Brahmastra has incurred huge losses to theatre chains PVR and Inox, the CEO of PVR has finally reacted to the reports of the Brahmastra burning down Rs 800 crore into ashes. Check out full story here.