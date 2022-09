Bollywood has been eventful today. From and starrer opening to mixed reviews from critics and audience alike to paying Rs one crore alimony to ex wife Shalini Talwar, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Brahmastra opens to mixed reviews

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra finally released in theatres, the directorial received mixed reviews from film critics and audience alike. While some called it Hollywood level, some called it a disaster. Check out full story here.

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar divorce finalised

Honey Singh and estranged wife Shalini Talwar are now divorced following the domestic violence case. They parted ways after 20 years of togetherness. The rapper has reportedly paid Rs 1 crore in alimony to his ex wife. Check out full story here.

calls Brahmastra a disaster

Kangana Ranaut has attacked the makers of Brahmastra by accusing them of manipulating box office collection, buying movie reviews and incurring Rs 800 crore loss to PVR and Inox investors. She called the movie a disaster. Check out full story here.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding guest list revealed

As the reports of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding amplifies, the guest list has now come to the fore which includes Virat Kohli, , Akanksha Ranjan and more celebrities. Check out full story here.

jokes about testing paparazzi's fitness

As Kajol was spotted at the Mumbai airport, she was greeted by the paparazzi with clicks and flashlight. When she started rushing towards her car, she joked that she is testing the paparazzi's fitness to see fast they can walk to catch up to her. Check out full story here.