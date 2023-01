The makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal unveiled a look for fans making it a perfect New Year's 2023 gift for them. The latest buzz is that Aamir Khan has been approached by Prashanth Neel for his film with Jr NTR. The trailer of Ajith Kumar's Thinuvu was also out. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Alia Bhatt shares picture of daughter Raha Kapoor's soft pink bedding; thanks 'maasi' for the lovely gift

Aamir Khan and Jr NTR to work together in Prashanth Neel's next movie

The latest buzz is that Prashanth Neel has plans to cast Aamir Khan opposite Jr NTR in NTR31. The film is supposed to go on floors next year. Prashanth Neel has revealed that he is very excited to work with Jr NTR. It seems he has been a fan of his work since a long time. Aamir Khan said he would take a break after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. Let us see if he comes on board. Jr NTR will start work on Koratala Siva's movie in mid January 2023.

Project K: Makers give glimpse into Prabhas-Deepika Padukone movie

The makers of Project K have released a video of the making of the movie Project K. The film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani is a futuristic thriller in a sci-fi space. The film is supposed to come in 2023 but there is no fixed date so far. Prabhas already has Adipurush and Salaar lined up.

#ProjectK is not a time travel film. It won't have elements like a time machine and traveling through time. It is a new genre and a completely unique film " - Dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/vgjgyW7zP5 — Prabhas™ (@Prabhas_Team) December 31, 2022

Thunivu Trailer: Ajith Kumar rocks this action heist flick

Thunivu Trailer is out. The trailer promises a film on the lines of the hit Netflix show, Money Heist. Ajith Kumar is in gangsta avatar and his swag powers the film. The movie is coming on Sankranthi 2023. Fans are loving the mass swag of the superstar.



Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor meet Rishabh Pant

Veteran Bollywood stars Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor met Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant in the hospital. They said that they met his mother and him. The two stars made him laugh, and lifted the spirits of the whole family.

