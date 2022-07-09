The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From reacting to trolling after 's pregnancy announcement to Malaika Arora getting ogled by watchman as she steps out in a nude leggings, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Alia Bhatt tightly hugs Gal Gadot as she wraps up Heart of Stone shoot; has a message for Ranbir Kapoor [View Pics]

Alia Bhatt tightly hugs as she wraps up Heart of Stone shoot

Alia Bhatt has finally wrapped up the shoot of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and she expressed her gratitude to the team with a heartfelt note. She also had a special message to Ranbir Kapoor. Check out full story here. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more Bollywood celebs who revealed their favourite s*x positions

reveals why he chose to become a single parent

In a new interview, Karan Johar was asked if he chose to become a single parent to his twins Yash and Roohi due to lack of romance or no partner in life. He said that many people had suggested him to avoid being a single parent. Check out full story here. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood actors who starred as main leads with heroes they once played supporting roles to

Advertisement

Uorfi Javed hits back at Kashmera Shah and other actresses who’ve dissed her [Exclusive]

BollywoodLife got in touch with Uorfi Javed for an exclusive interview, where the starlet did not mince her words about how she'd react if she met Kashmera Shah and other actress in real life who've needlessly passed jibes at her. Check out full story here.

: Was Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement a promotional strategy? Ranbir Kapoor answers

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement came at a time after Brahmastra trailer was released. Many people thought that it was some kind of promotional strategy for their upcoming film. Ranbir Kapoor has now broken his silence on the matter. Check out full story here.

Jawan actor defies age in his new shirtless ad

Shah Rukh Khan, at 56, has been defying age and how. The Jawan actor recently featured in a shirtless ad and fans went crazy over his chiselled physique. Check out full story here.

Malaika Arora steps out of a meeting dressed in a body-hugging outfit; netizens notice the watchman staring at her

Malaika Arora steps out of a meeting dressed in a body-hugging outfit; netizens troll the building watchman for not being able to take his eyes off her. Check out full story here.