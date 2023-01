As the day inches close to its end, here's looking at all the big newsmakers of the day from the world of showbiz. A lot of celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood and the South film industry ruled the news circuit. Among the big names, Ranbir Kapoor ruled social media today due to a viral video. Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan and its box office also captured everyone's attention. From TV, Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 got everyone's attention. So here are all the big updates of the day. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor to Salman Khan: When Bollywood celebs threw their fans mobile phones for approaching them for pictures

throws a fan's phone; leaves everyone shocked

Today, a video of Ranbir Kapoor left everyone shocked. The video showed a fan trying to take a selfie with the star. However, he gets agitated and throws away the phone. This left everyone shocked with many calling him arrogant. However, some suggested that this video from an advertisement show.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor's video below:

Masaba Gupta ties the knot with Satyadeep Mishra

Ace designer and 's daughter Masaba Gupta tied the knot with Satyadeep Mishra in an intimate wedding ceremony. Father Vivian Richards also attended the wedding ceremony and posed happily with the capital.

Tina Datta eliminated from Bigg Boss 16?

As per social media updates, it is being speculated that Tina Datta has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. She along with Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare were in the nominations. Due to less votes, Tina Datta has been allegedly eliminated from the show. There is not confirmation as yet.

is the happiest over Pathaan's success

An insider exclusively told us that Gauri Khan had happy tears as everyone only has good things to say about 's latest film Pathaan. A small bash was held by King Khan for his friends and everyone only had good things to say about the film.

MS Dhoni turns producer with a Tamil film

Cricketer MS Dhoni has announced his first film as a producer. He is banking a Tamil film called Let's Get Married which will be helmed by Ramesh Thamilman. It will star Harish Kalyan and Ivana in leading roles.

Shehnaaz Gill's unseen video from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan goes viral

On Shehnaaz Gill's birthday, a video of her from the sets of Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan went viral on social media. Fans couldn't stop gushing over her cuteness.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's video below:

BTS' V shows off his plating skills

BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V is going to be seen in Seo Jin's cooking show. A promo is out in which it is shown that he is the inchage of plating. Fans are quite impressed with his skills.