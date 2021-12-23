The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev's awkward moment got caught on camera. Saba Ali Khan dropped major hint to find Vicky Kaushal's name in Katrina Kaif's mehendi picture. Shah Rukh Khan resumed shoot post Aryan Khan's drugs case. Sara Ali Khan stunned Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan. Poonam Pandey trolled for wearing revealing outfit. Here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Ouch! Alia Bhatt gets ROYALLY trolled for her outfit at 83 premiere; fans say it reminds them of Shakti Kapoor's costume from Andaz Apna Apna
Awkward! Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev caught 'locked in a kiss' at 83 premiere night - view pic
While Ranveer Singh was pretty excited and energetic as always, an awkward moment between him and cricket legend Kapil Dev was caught on camera when they greeted each other on the red carpet. Also Read - Awkward! Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev caught 'locked in a kiss' at 83 premiere night - view pic
Koffee With Karan is back: Karan Johar stunned by Sara Ali Khan as she reveals she was doing THIS in his bathroom
As the stars of Atrangi Re were in for a fun chat on Koffee Shots with Karan, the host told Dhanush that he heard about the Chaka Chak song when he and Sara Ali Khan were together in Goa.
Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting in Mumbai first time post Aryan Khan's drugs case; picture goes viral
Shah Rukh Khan clicked by fans on the sets of Pathan in Mumbai. This is the first time he has been seen on a set after the release of son, Aryan Khan
‘Everything is visible,’ Poonam Pandey trolled for donning a ‘revealing’ black bodysuit
Love her or hate her, you simply can't ignore her. That's Poonam Pandey for you.
Still looking for Vicky Kaushal's name in Katrina Kaif's mehendi pic? Saba Ali Khan drops MAJOR hint
It seems like Saba Ali Khan was one of the quickest ones to find Vicky Kaushal's name in Katrina Kaif's mehendi design.
