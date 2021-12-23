The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. and Kapil Dev's awkward moment got caught on camera. Saba Ali Khan dropped major hint to find 's name in 's mehendi picture. resumed shoot post 's drugs case. stunned on Koffee with Karan. Poonam Pandey trolled for wearing revealing outfit. Here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Ouch! Alia Bhatt gets ROYALLY trolled for her outfit at 83 premiere; fans say it reminds them of Shakti Kapoor's costume from Andaz Apna Apna

Awkward! Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev caught 'locked in a kiss' at 83 premiere night - view pic

While Ranveer Singh was pretty excited and energetic as always, an awkward moment between him and cricket legend Kapil Dev was caught on camera when they greeted each other on the red carpet. Also Read - Awkward! Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev caught 'locked in a kiss' at 83 premiere night - view pic

Read the full story here: Awkward! Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev caught 'locked in a kiss' at 83 premiere night - view pic Also Read - Koffee With Karan is back: Karan Johar stunned by Sara Ali Khan as she reveals she was doing THIS in his bathroom

Koffee With Karan is back: Karan Johar stunned by Sara Ali Khan as she reveals she was doing THIS in his bathroom

As the stars of Atrangi Re were in for a fun chat on Koffee Shots with Karan, the host told that he heard about the Chaka Chak song when he and Sara Ali Khan were together in Goa.

Read the full story here: Koffee With Karan is back: Karan Johar stunned by Sara Ali Khan as she reveals she was doing THIS in his bathroom

Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting in Mumbai first time post Aryan Khan's drugs case; picture goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan clicked by fans on the sets of Pathan in Mumbai. This is the first time he has been seen on a set after the release of son, Aryan Khan

Read the full story here: Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting in Mumbai first time post Aryan Khan's drugs case; picture goes viral

‘Everything is visible,’ Poonam Pandey trolled for donning a ‘revealing’ black bodysuit

Love her or hate her, you simply can't ignore her. That's Poonam Pandey for you.

Read the full story here: ‘Everything is visible,’ Poonam Pandey trolled for donning a ‘revealing’ black bodysuit

Still looking for Vicky Kaushal's name in Katrina Kaif's mehendi pic? Saba Ali Khan drops MAJOR hint

It seems like Saba Ali Khan was one of the quickest ones to find Vicky Kaushal's name in Katrina Kaif's mehendi design.

Read the full story here: Still looking for Vicky Kaushal's name in Katrina Kaif's mehendi pic? Saba Ali Khan drops MAJOR hint