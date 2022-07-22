The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From breaking the internet with his nude photoshoot to getting trolled for 'vodka bottles' in her happy selfie, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits to having hard feelings with Naga Chaitanya after separation: 'If you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects'

admits to having hard feelings with after separation

On Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha spoke about having hard feelings with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya adding that their separation was not amicable. Check out full story here. Also Read - Ranveer Singh opens up on posing completely nude for magazine: 'It’s so easy for me to be physically naked'

Ranveer Singh opens up on posing completely nude for magazine: 'It’s so easy for me to be physically naked'

This time, Ranveer Singh decided to wear only his skin and nothing else. He stripped off completely and posed nude for Paper magazine and broke the internet with his Greek God avatar. Check out full story here. Also Read - Ranveer Singh strips off completely and poses nude for Paper magazine; fans say, 'Deepika apna Ranveer sambhal' [Read reactions]

Advertisement

Liger trailer: opens up on favouring over in Koffee with Karan 7

Karan Johar was quizzed by a journalist about the veracity of the rumours that he favoured Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan on the second episode of Koffee with Karan season 7. Check out full story here.

flaunts his b*tt in tiny underwear

Gurmeet Choudhary has now joined , , Tiger Shroff, , Ranveer Singh and in the hottest derriere league, who have made their fans drool over their curvy butt. Check out full story here.

reveals he and have started building the baby's nursery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are marching towards parenthood. As he is promoting , Ranbir is candidly talking about the same. Check out full story here.

Sushmita Sen gets brutally trolled again after netizens spot 'vodka bottles' in her new 'happy' selfie

Sushmita Sen's latest selfie is receiving a lot of backlashes as netizens spot vodka bottles in her car. Check out full story here.