The entertainment world has been buzzing all day long with news coming from various corners. From charging a bomb for 's Cirkus to reacting to Pathaan controversy, here are the top trending entertainment news today.

Sidharth Malhotra, spotted at Manish Malhotra's house

Amid the rumours of their wedding, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani were spotted arriving at Manish Malhotra's house. The couple greeted the paparazzi with a smile and netizens wondered whether the lovebirds have started their wedding preparations for their January wedding. Check out full story here.

Asha Parekh reacts to Pathaan controversy

Amid the rising boycott calls for and starrer Pathaan over the actress' saffron bikini in Besharam Rang song, veteran actress Asha Parekh said that people are becoming too close-minded, adding that the film industry will die if people keep boycotting films over such reasons. Check out full story here.

Ranveer Singh gets the biggest paycheck for Cirkus

According to the reports, Ranveer Singh has received the biggest paycheck for Rohit Shetty's recently released film Cirkus, followed by , , and other film's cast. Check out full story here.

attempts the inversion yoga

One and a half months after delivering her first child Raha, Alia Bhatt impressed her fans by attempting the inversion yoga where she was seen hanging upside down with the support of a cloth and nothing else. Check out full story here.

reminds fans of Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut as a script writer. He has also launched his new business venture recently. The 25-year-old was spotted at the airport and he reminded people of his father Shah Rukh Khan when he did a Salaam to the shutterbugs.