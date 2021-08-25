It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Raqesh Bapat waking up with morning kiss to Karan Nath naming the dirtiest contestant in the Bigg Boss OTT house, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Trending TV News today: Mohsin Khan not leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra sizzle in the Bepanah Ishq song and more

Inaaya Kemmu kissing brother Jeh Ali Khan on his first Rakhi is the cutest picture you will see on the internet today

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh Ali Khan celebrated his first Rakhi with sister Inaaya Kemmu. Their picture is too adorable for words. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla's REPLY to Rubina Dilaik's BIGGEST REGRET post is going to make Jasmin Bhasin and others really unhappy

and his mom Anju Bhavnani burn the dance floor as they dance on Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya and we know where he gets the moves from - watch video

Ranveer Singh and his mom Anju Bhavnani dance on Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya and we believe that nifty feet runs in the family - watch video

Bigg Boss OTT: Has Raqesh Bapat found love in Shamita Shetty? The actor wakes her up with a kiss making us go ahem, ahem!

Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat wakes up Shamita with a kiss and we are left wondering if the first real love story of the house has started

Did you know once publicly CONFESSED that he can never work with ? Here's why!

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were seen together in , which was one of the biggest hits of 1997. SKR was later asked the possibility of them working again. Here's what he said.

CISF officer who stopped at Mumbai airport has now encountered trouble; here's why

As per a latest report, a CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan at the airport for security check is now in trouble.

Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath names who is the DIRTIEST contestant on the show [EXCLUSIVE]

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit got eliminated from the show. In an interview with us, Karan Nath spoke about the dirtiest player of the show.

Bigg Boss 14's 's REPLY to 's BIGGEST REGRET post is going to make and others really unhappy

While Rubina Dilaik's hard-hitting note calling the people who eliminated Abhinav Shukla from Bigg Boss 14 as 'less competent' has been making waves on the internet, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant has now joined his wife to take a sly dig at the same people who tried so hard but got voted out themselves.

