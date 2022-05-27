The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Rashmika Mandanna struggling to walk in 'highly uncomfortable' dress at 's birthday bash to calling himself a fan-made star as he celebrates Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success with audience, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan on celebrating Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success with audience: 'I am a fan-made star'

Rashmika struggles to walk in 'highly uncomfortable' dress at KJo's bash

Rashmika wore a black one-shoulder body-hugging outfit with a bold thigh-high slit. She let her hair loose and wore minimal jewelry to enhance her appearance. There's no doubt that she looked stunning at the red carpet. However, she appeared very uncomfortable while walking inside the venue. She was constantly seen holding her dress and held an awkward smile on her face. Her awkwardness was caught on camera and it wasn't pleasant to the eye. Many people commented about how uncomfortable she was in that dress while her fans showered praises on her fabulous look. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna struggles to walk in 'highly uncomfortable' dress at Karan Johar's bash; netizens wonder, 'Why did she wear that?'

's Dhaakad finds no buyers on OTT and satellite

The nightmare continues for Kangana Ranaut as Dhaakad has turned out to be her biggest flop of all time in the Hindi film industry. "Usually, these rights are sold before the release. The revenue earned by selling the film to a streaming giant and television channel often helps the producers to make a profit. In case of Dhaakad, the makers had not sold the rights before release in the hope of a better deal. That's why, there was no mention of the OTT and the satellite partner in the opening slate of the film, as is the norm nowadays," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama. Also Read - As Dhaakad fails to cross Rs 3 crore mark, Kangana Ranaut's film finds no buyers on OTT and satellite

Is keen to be a dad soon?

Ranbir Kapoor and are getting all the love on social media. While the Sanju actor is known to be a social media recluse, at times, we do end up seeing adorable pictures and videos of him. Well, a fan has posted a picture of him with his baby. We can see Ranbir Kapoor cradling the little one in his arms. While Ranbir Kapoor is wearing denims, a tee and baseball cap, the little one is in shorts and tee. The handsome actor gives it a kiss on the head, and plays with it. Ranbir Kapoor is known to be quite adorable with kids.

Siddhanth-Navya just drop hint of being a closet couple at KJo's bash?

While Navya is good friends with star kids and Bollywood actors , Shanaya Kapoor, and . But the girl likes to keep her private life away from the media glare. But this time she was seen making her way with rumoured boyfriend and Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi while Ananya Panday also accompanied them. However, Navya chose not to get clicked with Siddhant and so he went ahead first and later Navya and Ananya followed him and even posed together for the shutterbugs. This video of them making an entry together but avoiding getting clicked together is grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

Kartik Aaryan on celebrating Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success with audience

Kartik was recently seen at Gaiety Galaxy holding the housefull board amid a sea of fans. He credited his success to the audience and said that he is a fan-made star. "Whatever I am today, its because of all the love and support that my fans have given to me. So when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got such a massive response, they were the first ones I wanted to celebrate it with. I have always said it before that I am a fan-made star, so it was impossible for me to celebrate my big success without them. I cannot express how overwhelming that feeling is, when you are amidst the masses and there is overpouring of love. So I try my best to give that back to them when I can," Kartik said in a statement.